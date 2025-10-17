Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted an expert conference on the sidelines of the 9th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The event brought together representatives of ministries and agencies from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.

Discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation among the participating countries in the fields of youth and sports policy, reaching long-term agreements, organizing major sporting events, and developing and implementing new joint projects.

It was noted that youth policy was one of the key topics discussed at the recent 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

Participants exchanged views on concrete proposals and initiatives and underlined the importance of close interaction among the relevant institutions of the Turkic states in organizing sports events and youth forums within the OTS framework.