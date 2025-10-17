Uzbekistan hosts conference on youth and sports policies of OTS countries
Baku, October 17, AZERTAC
The Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan hosted an expert conference on the sidelines of the 9th Meeting of the Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The event brought together representatives of ministries and agencies from Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye.
Discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation among the participating countries in the fields of youth and sports policy, reaching long-term agreements, organizing major sporting events, and developing and implementing new joint projects.
It was noted that youth policy was one of the key topics discussed at the recent 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Gabala, Azerbaijan.
Participants exchanged views on concrete proposals and initiatives and underlined the importance of close interaction among the relevant institutions of the Turkic states in organizing sports events and youth forums within the OTS framework.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [21:20]
Carbon dioxide levels increase by record amount to new highs in 2024
- 16.10.2025 [20:24]
Speaker of Milli Majlis meets with ICAPP delegation
- 16.10.2025 [19:52]
Sciences Po Paris students briefed on Azerbaijani realities
- 16.10.2025 [18:55]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for healthcare cooperation
- 16.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani, Chinese surgeons conduct milestone robotic surgery
- 16.10.2025 [18:28]
Bangladeshi prosecution seeks death penalty for ousted leader Hasina
- 16.10.2025 [18:04]
Azerbaijani wrestlers set on competing in U23 World Championships 2025
- 16.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan promote Silk Road legacy in Europe
- 16.10.2025 [17:40]
Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities
- 16.10.2025 [17:31]
AC Milan prolong Emirates deal, new partners for Real Madrid, Valencia
- 16.10.2025 [16:52]
Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh
- 16.10.2025 [16:48]
Azerbaijan increases revenue from methanol exports
- 16.10.2025 [16:45]
Breakthrough: scientists create ‘universal’ kidney to match any blood type
- 16.10.2025 [16:44]
Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja
- 16.10.2025 [16:22]
Black holes can move and ‘reawaken,’ scientists say
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
China's latest launch mission marks 600th flight of Long March rockets
- 16.10.2025 [16:13]
Climate study finds overheating world will add 57 superhot days a year
- 16.10.2025 [16:10]
Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
- 16.10.2025 [15:58]
Azerbaijan joins 19th Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Meeting in Kampala
- 16.10.2025 [15:31]
Azercosmos and AMADA host training
- 16.10.2025 [15:21]
Cutting-edge helicopter tech showcases at expo in Tianjin
- 16.10.2025 [15:09]
Nestlé to axe 16,000 jobs as new chief targets sales growth
- 16.10.2025 [14:50]
Pakistan: 15 members of the same family killed in road accident
- 16.10.2025 [14:40]
AFFA official appointed UEFA delegate for Conference League phase match
- 16.10.2025 [13:59]
Türkiye due to hold 5G tender, service to be available as of April 2026
- 16.10.2025 [13:57]