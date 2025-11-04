The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Worker dies after being trapped under Rome tower rubble

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

A 66-year-old worker died overnight after being trapped for 11 hours on Monday under the rubble after after a section of Rome's Torre dei Conti collapsed, according to ANSA.

Octay Stroici, a Romanian, was pulled out of the rubble alive but died of his injuries in the Italian capital's Umberto I hospital.

The worker was part of a team doing renovation and restoration work on the medieval fortified tower, which is very close to the Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into culpable disaster and manslaughter.

Three other workers were rescued soon after the collapse.

One of them was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The effort to save Stroici was hampered by a second section of masonry caving in after the first collapse, hitting firefighters engaged in the rescue effort.

