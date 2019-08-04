Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation

Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have explored how to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation as Chairman of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency’s Board Samir Akhundov met with chairman of State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina Suad Zeljković.

Zeljković shared his country’s experience in the field of electricity regulation. He provided an insight into the SERC’s activity on the platforms of the Energy Community Regulatory Board, the Energy Regulators Regional Association, the Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators.

They discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, current situation on the international energy market, particularly issues related to production, transmission and distribution of electrical energy.