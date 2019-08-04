    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation

    04.08.2019 [13:08]

    Baku, August 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina have explored how to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation as Chairman of Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency’s Board Samir Akhundov met with chairman of State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) of Bosnia and Herzegovina Suad Zeljković.

    Zeljković shared his country’s experience in the field of electricity regulation. He provided an insight into the SERC’s activity on the platforms of the Energy Community Regulatory Board, the Energy Regulators Regional Association, the Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators.

    They discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, current situation on the international energy market, particularly issues related to production, transmission and distribution of electrical energy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.07.2019 [10:10]
    Azerbaijan`s Energy Ministry, UNDP sign protocol of intent
    10.07.2019 [11:19]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $65.78
    21.06.2019 [19:30]
    Tbilisi hosts 8th International Caspian Energy Forum
    19.06.2019 [21:00]
    Azerbaijan`s Energy Ministry, Japan’s Mitsui sign MoU
    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina to strengthen cooperation in electricity regulation