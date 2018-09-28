    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijani FM holds series of meetings in New York VIDEO

    28.09.2018 [12:27]

    New York, September 28, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Monaco Gilles Tonelli, Vice Prime Minister for Romania's Strategic Partnerships' Implementation Ana Birchall, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Erlan Abdyldaev, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Honduras María Dolores Agüero Lara, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, and Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) Michele Coninsx on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    During the meetings the sides exchanged views on prospects for developing cooperation, the issues of mutual cooperation and support within the international organizations. They also discussed the agenda of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

