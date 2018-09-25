First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with president of Italian Senate

Rome, September 25, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with President of the Senate of the Italian Republic Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati warmly greeted Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. She hailed Azerbaijan-Italy relations, including inter-parliamentary ties. The Senate president praised great achievements made between the two countries in all areas, including politics, economy, trade, legislation, culture, science and education in recent years.

Pointing to the importance of a conference marking the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic at the Italian Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati noted that Azerbaijan took crucial steps as an advocate of democracy and progressive ideas at the beginning of the last century.

The Senate president praised Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s multifaceted activities, pointing to a number of cultural and humanitarian projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Italy, including the restoration of cultural monuments. She thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for this, expressing her confidence that cooperation will be maintained.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati for the warm meeting. Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati on assuming office as president of the Senate and wished her success in her activities. Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her confidence that Azerbaijan-Italy relations will continue successfully developing. Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President thanked the Italian Senate president for recognizing the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Italian President’s visit to Azerbaijan this July was described as indicative of the level of bilateral relations. It was noted that the fruitful talks held as part of the trip will contribute to the development of bilateral ties.

The Italian companies’ successful involvement in a number of economic projects in Azerbaijan was hailed during the meeting. It was noted that official Rome highly appreciates Azerbaijan’s role in ensuring the energy security of Europe, including Italy.

The sides also emphasized the development of cultural ties, saying they contribute to bringing the two nations closer to each other.