    Rome hosted official reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

    26.09.2018 [10:57]

    Rome, September 25, AZERTAC

    An official reception marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in Rome.

    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception.

    Prior to the reception, the national anthems of Italy and Azerbaijan were played.

    Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the event.

