® “Nar” support analytical publication reflecting Azerbaijan’s economic potential

An affordable mobile operator Nar has supported the publication of “Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2025–2026 – Industry Profiles and Investment Trends”, prepared in cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) and Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI). The publication serves as a reliable source of information for the business community, presenting key development trends in Azerbaijan’s economy and outlining future investment opportunities.

The study provides a comprehensive overview of Azerbaijan’s economic landscape and serves as a valuable guide for both local and international investors. It analyzes eleven major sectors of the national economy renewable energy, oil and gas, construction, agriculture, healthcare, finance, ICT, transport, shipbuilding, mining, and water management. Additionally, it covers topics such as the Reconstruction of Karabakh, Industrial Zones, and the General Plan for Baku. The publication is available free of charge in German and English and can be downloaded from the official website of AHK Azerbaijan.

By supporting this project, Nar aims to contribute to Azerbaijan’s economic development, foster international business cooperation, and promote the creation of a knowledge-based and sustainable economic environment in the country.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.