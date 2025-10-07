Another Azerbaijani wrestler takes gold at 3rd CIS Games

Ganja, October 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Nazarov showcased his skill by winning the gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games, held at the Ganja Olympic Sports Complex.

He defeated Russia’s Ivan Kozlov 2-1 in the 60 kg final, securing the top podium spot of the tournament.

Earlier, Elshad Abbasov clinched gold for Azerbaijan in the 51 kg weight category.