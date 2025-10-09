Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU on determining fate of missing persons

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan's State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons and the Missing Persons Institute (MPI) of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The signing took place as part of the international conference on “"Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", held as part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons.

The memorandum outlines areas of bilateral cooperation and joint efforts to determine the fate of missing persons.