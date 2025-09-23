Azerbaijan, China explore economic and investment cooperation prospects

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and China discussed prospects for expanding economic and investment cooperation during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Deng Jinghua, Managing Director of the Silk Road Fund.

The discussion, held within the framework of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, focused on joint projects, mutual investment opportunities, and collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The parties emphasized that Azerbaijan’s partnership with the Silk Road Fund strengthens its position as a reliable international financial partner. Ongoing cooperation supports economic diversification, strategic infrastructure development, and the attraction of global capital, while enabling Azerbaijan to participate more actively in regional and global economic initiatives.

Both sides exchanged views on deepening future collaboration and launching new investment projects.