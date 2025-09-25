Azerbaijan, China’s BYD discuss electric bus localization project in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Tian Chunlong, General Manager of the Commercial Vehicle Division of BYD.

Minister Jabbarov stressed that as part of President Ilham Aliyev’s state visit to China, a number of important agreements and memorandums were signed, including the Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, opening up broad prospects for cooperation.

He emphasized that investment projects carried out by Chinese companies in Azerbaijan, as well as ties within the Belt and Road Initiative, contribute to strengthening regional integration.

The meeting explored new opportunities for partnership with Azerbaijan, focusing on knowledge-sharing and capacity-building.

Both sides underscored the importance of investing in new production areas to strengthen the value-added chain and reviewed the progress of the electric bus localization project in the Sumgayit Industrial Park, along with the objectives set for the coming period.