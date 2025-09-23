Azerbaijan, EBRD's Director for Caucasus discuss cooperation

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Alkis Vryenios Drakinos, Director for the Caucasus of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects for joint activities in infrastructure projects. Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches importance to cooperation with international financial institutions, noting in this regard the effective partnership with the EBRD. It was highlighted that projects implemented with the bank accelerate the adoption of advanced practices supporting the country’s sustainable development.

The minister also shared insights on Azerbaijan's socio-economic development priorities and implemented infrastructure projects, while exploring potential avenues for collaboration.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in water infrastructure, solid waste management, and other promising areas.