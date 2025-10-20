Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year
Tbilisi, October 20, AZERTAC
From January to September 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $970.6 million. According to the National Statistics Service of Georgia, this figure represents a 1.43 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan ranked sixth in Georgia’s total trade turnover, accounting for 5.2 percent, following Türkiye, the United States, Russia, China, and Kyrgyzstan.
Georgia exported goods worth $529.9 million to Azerbaijan, marking a 2.6 percent decrease compared to the same period last year. Azerbaijan ranked fourth among Georgia’s main export partners, following Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, with a 10.3 percent share in Georgia’s total exports.
Imports from Azerbaijan to Georgia grew by 6.4 percent year-on-year, reaching $440.7 million. With a 3.3 percent share, Azerbaijan ranked as Georgia’s seventh-largest import partner, after the United States, Türkiye, China, Russia, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
