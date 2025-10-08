Azerbaijan, Germany explore expansion of financial sector cooperation

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov met with representatives of German companies and business communities active in the financial sector visiting Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany in the financial sector.

Anar Karimov highlighted that the Azerbaijani economy continues to demonstrate positive growth dynamics, with the non-oil sector steadily developing.

The German delegation emphasized that Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment offers significant opportunities for German companies. They also noted that the country’s economic stability and successful implementation of strategic projects provide a strong foundation for long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships.

The sides exchanged views on a range of issues of mutual interest.