Azerbaijan joins “New Silk Way” Forum in Kazakhstan

Baku, October 2, AZERTAC

The 7th International Transport & Logistics Business Forum: “New Silk Way” was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, attended the international event.

The discussions focused on strengthening international transport cooperation, developing transport corridors, and unlocking the region’s logistics potential.

The forum also featured a panel session on transport connectivity and the synchronization of transport corridors, as well as the 8th meeting of transport ministers from member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

In addition, a separate meeting was held among the heads of delegations from countries participating in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

During the forum, several key documents were signed, including an action plan aimed at eliminating existing bottlenecks along the railway segment of the TITR, a protocol summarizing the meeting of delegations from TITR member countries, and a communiqué outlining the outcomes of the 8th meeting of OTS transport ministers.