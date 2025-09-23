Azerbaijan, Montenegro discuss strengthening economic partnership

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Montenegro's Minister of Tourism Simonida Kordić on the sidelines of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in trade, investment, transport, and tourism.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov underlined that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of economic relations with Montenegro, noting that the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum - aimed at exploring key investment opportunities at the strategic crossroads of East and West, North and South - serves as a platform that opens up new prospects in this regard.

The meeting also discussed other areas of mutual interest.