Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund established

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

As part his visit to Oman, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Sagri, Minister of Economy.

The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening economic relations and expanding the contractual and legal framework of bilateral cooperation. The establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Joint Business Council and the Working Group on Investment Cooperation was highlighted as an important step toward advancing economic collaboration between the two countries.

During the visit, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov also met with Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority. The sides exchanged views on the current state of economic cooperation and discussed opportunities to deepen their partnership. They also reviewed prospects for promoting mutual investments, expanding joint investment activities at the regional level, and enhancing cooperation mechanisms to strengthen business ties.

As part of the visit, a Shareholders’ Agreement was signed between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the Oman Investment Authority on the establishment of the Azerbaijan–Oman Direct Investment Fund, with a total value of 200 million US dollars.

The Fund will serve as an important platform for strengthening bilateral investment cooperation and promoting economic growth in both countries. It will focus on implementing strategic investment projects across Azerbaijan, Oman, Central Asia, and other regions in key sectors such as the food industry, healthcare, renewable energy, consumer goods, and logistics.