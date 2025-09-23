Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss expanding economic cooperation

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Qatar explored prospects for strengthening economic partnership during a meeting between Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Nasser Al Attiyah, Director for Emerging Markets at the Qatar Investment Authority.

The meeting, held as part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, focused on promoting mutual investments and developing cooperation in key sectors. The Azerbaijani side provided information on ongoing economic reforms, the favorable business climate, and wide-ranging investment opportunities, stressing the government’s commitment to supporting foreign investors.

Discussions centered on potential joint projects in infrastructure, financial services, energy, and the non-oil sector. Both sides underlined that deepening cooperation would advance the economic interests of the two countries.