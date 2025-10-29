Azerbaijan relocates 17 more families to Hasanriz village in Aghdara district

Aghdara, October 29, AZERTAC

On October 29, another group of families was relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district. At this stage, 17 families comprising 83 former internally displaced persons returned to the village.

The residents were first informed about the living conditions in the village.

Then, the keys to their houses were presented to the families.

With this resettlement phase, a total of 205 families, or 764 people, have now been permanently settled in Hasanriz village.