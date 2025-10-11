Azerbaijan represented at 20th international Cultural Tourism exhibition in Bulgaria

Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

Bulgaria’s city of Veliko Tarnovo hosted the 20th international “Cultural Tourism” exhibition on October 8-10.

Azerbaijan was represented at the fair by the Shusha City State Reserve Administration and the country’s Embassy in Bulgaria.

During the event, the booklets, and brochures in English, highlighting Shusha’s historical and cultural uniqueness, tourism potential and rich natural beauty were presented to the event participants. The visitors were also briefed about the tourist destinations of Shusha, as well as the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the city under the supervision of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The stand of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Bulgaria featured the samples of the national Azerbaijani cuisine, national souvenirs, carpets, as well as photos, highlighting the country’s rich culture, ancient history, and marvelous nature.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Daniel Panov, Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo on the margins of the event. The meeting focused on enhancing cultural and tourism ties between Shusha and Veliko Tarnovo, the two sister cities, holding reciprocal visits, cultural and tourism events, as well as exchange of expertise.