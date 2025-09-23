Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss promoting business relations

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Jagoda Lazarević, Serbia’s Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade, to discuss strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries, diversifying economic cooperation, as well as promoting mutual trade, investment and business relations.

Both sides emphasized that high-level reciprocal visits, meetings, events, and signed agreements have elevated relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia to the level of strategic partnership.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted great potential for strengthening economic and trade cooperation with Serbia.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on prospects for joint initiatives, and the importance of successfully implementing projects that could contribute to the development of mutual economic ties.