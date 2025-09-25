Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, met with a delegation led by Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, who is on an official visit to the country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, implementing joint projects, exploring mutual investment opportunities, as well as prospects for cooperation.

Minister Sahil Babayev emphasized the country’s commitment to deepening strategic ties with Serbia across all sectors, highlighting the importance of interparliamentary relations and the Intergovernmental Commission in advancing bilateral cooperation.

Minister Babayev noted that several important initiatives were proposed during the Commission’s 8th session held in Baku in July of 2024.

According to him, the 9th session is scheduled to take place in Belgrade in October 2025.

The meeting also highlighted that mutual investments between the two countries are on the rise, with trade turnover increasing by 16.7% in 2024, reaching $190.3 million. The sides pointed out the great potential for mutually beneficial projects in energy, infrastructure, aviation, agriculture, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Ana Brnabić hailed the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, stressing that the partnership is built on mutual trust and friendship.

She also underlined the positive momentum in trade and economic ties, noting that current statistics do not fully reflect the real potential or match the strength of political relations. She also praised the vast opportunities for expanding cooperation.

“Azerbaijani investors are interested in investing in Serbia’s real estate, agriculture, and other sectors," Brnabić mentioned.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.