Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Sameddin Asadov met with a Slovak delegation led by Tibor Straka, President of the Critical Infrastructure Association.

The meeting focused on current activities and ongoing projects in cybersecurity, particularly in critical infrastructure sectors such as transport, energy, and digital services.

Sameddin Asadov provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s efforts in strengthening information security and cybersecurity.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in cybersecurity, especially in the transport and telecommunications sectors, and exchanged views on experience sharing between public and private institutions, the implementation of joint projects, and opportunities for future collaboration.