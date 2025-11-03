Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

Beijing, November 3, AZERTAC

The 8th China International Import Expo will be held in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Launched in 2018 under the Initiative and the auspices of Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, the exhibition aims at promoting the entry of foreign products and services into the Chinese market.

The event is set to gather 4108 participants from 155 countries and international organizations.

Azerbaijan will be represented by its two national pavilions, showcasing its national products, economic potential, as well as the country’s achievements in tourism, innovation, green energy, industry, and agriculture, as well as highlighting the country’s favorable business climate.