Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign MoU on statistics

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

On October 3, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) hosted a meeting with an Azerbaijani delegation led by Tahir Budagov, Chairman of the State Statistical Committee, on the sidelines of the 14th session of the OIC Statistical Commission held in Ankara, Türkiye.

During the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on statistics between the governments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. The document was signed by Tahir Budagov and Erhan Çetinkaya, President of TURKSTAT.

According to the MoU, its implementation will strengthen bilateral relations in the field of official statistics, promote the use of modern information and communication technologies in statistical production, and facilitate the mutual exchange of best practices in various areas of statistics.