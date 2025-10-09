Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.21, or 0.30%, reaching $70.08 per barrel on Thursday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
