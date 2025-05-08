Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation with Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
The ministers discussed key issues related to enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Both sides expressed confidence that the longstanding friendship and brotherly ties between their peoples would continue to strengthen through deepening bilateral partnership.
They emphasized the importance of political dialogue at the level of heads of state, mutual high-level visits, and regular consultations between the foreign ministries in advancing bilateral relations.
The conversation also covered issues of regional security, cooperation within international organizations, and collaboration on matters concerning the Caspian Sea.
Additionally, the ministers exchanged views on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
