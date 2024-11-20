Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister discusses renewable energy with US company at COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

During COP29, Economy Minister Mikayıl Cabbarov and SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Ken West, President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions.

The Ministry reported that the meeting covered Azerbaijan’s green energy policy and the country’s ongoing efforts to develop renewable energy sources. Key priorities were also highlighted, including industry digitalization, sustainability, energy transition, and human capital development.

The discussion focused on transitioning to sustainable practices within the business sector, utilizing renewable energy resources, and implementing innovative mechanisms in the economy. The importance of Honeywell’s expertise in modern technologies for driving energy transition initiatives was noted.

Furthermore, the participants exchanged views on the potential of Honeywell’s innovative solutions to expand the use of sustainable energy resources in Azerbaijan and to enhance efficiency across various sectors of the economy.