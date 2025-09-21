Azerbaijan’s favorable business climate highlighted at Turkmenistan Investment Forum

Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

The Turkmenistan Investment Forum was held in the country’s Avaza city.

The forum, which gathered representatives from various countries and international organizations, provided a platform for discussing economic opportunities and fostering international investment.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov, representing Azerbaijan, highlighted the country's strong economic potential and favorable business environment.

During the plenary session, "Investment attractiveness of Turkmenistan as a factor of strategic efficiency," Alakbarov emphasized the crucial role of mutual trust between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Deputy Minister Sahib Alakbarov underlined that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are implementing key joint projects, describing the cooperation between the two countries as instrumental in boosting the efficiency of the Middle Corridor. He noted that this collaboration is yielding tangible results, as evidenced by the 13% increase in transit transportation between the two countries during the first seven months of 2025, reaching 1.28 million tons.

The forum also served as an opportunity to present Azerbaijan's economic advantages, including the large-scale reconstruction efforts underway in its liberated territories and the incentives available to investors. The discussions also included the country's strategic transport and logistics infrastructure, the potential of the Zangezur Corridor, and the investment potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone and other industrial zones.

Alakbarov also highlighted the significant opportunities for expanding collaboration in sectors such as energy, trade, transport, agriculture, and mutual investment promotion.