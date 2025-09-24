Azerbaijan’s PM: Government attaches great importance to the development of statistics

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

Statistics is the basic methodological tool for any society, country, and persons who lead the country. In Azerbaijan, in line with the instructions of the President, the government also attaches great importance to the development of statistics, said Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov, as he addressed the 3rd International Statistical Forum.

According to him, the State Statistical Committee in Azerbaijan has developed significantly in recent years. “This development is considerably different both from a methodological and organizational point of view,” he mentioned.

“In recent years, in line with the President's instructions, the Government of Azerbaijan has adopted six state programs to support the development of statistics in Azerbaijan, reflecting the country's development of statistics,” PM Ali Asadov underlined.

“As President Ilham Aliyev mentioned in his address to the forum participants, digital development, IT, artificial intelligence and new methods make these statistics more accurate, flexible and accessible. I believe that in today’s forum new projects and new approaches will find their solution," the Prime Minister emphasized.