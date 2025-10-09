Baku Fintech Forum 2025 witnesses signing of MoUs

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

On October 9, the Baku Fintech Forum 2025 saw the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

The first MoU was signed between the Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Union (Azfina) and the Fintech Association of Türkiye, while the second was concluded between Azfina and the International Consulting Company.

The agreements aim to enhance partnerships in the fintech sector, promote innovative solutions, and expand the mutual exchange of expertise, contributing to the development of financial technologies at both local and global levels.