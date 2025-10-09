Baku hosts Fintech Forum-2025

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

The Fintech Forum-2025, organized by the "Azerbaijan Fintech Association" Public Union (AzFina), in partnership with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the "Azerbaijan Banks Association" Public Union started in Baku.

Representatives of international financial institutions, financial technologies (fintech), banks and other financial organizations are participating in the event.

Local and international experts will hold discussions regarding the latest innovations in the fintech sector.

Event participants will share their forecasts on the fintech sector and exchange views on its impact on the financial sector.

The forum will feature panel discussions across various topics such as open banking, digital payments, artificial intelligence, combating fraud and cybersecurity.