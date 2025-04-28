British academician: Azerbaijan possesses greatest capacity to address climate change

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

“NGOs are essential institutions that safeguard the national interests of states in monitoring global changes. They should be recognized as a major force, particularly in advancing climate action,” said Academician Nabil Ayad, Director of the Academy of Diplomacy and International Governance at Loughborough University, UK, during his speech at the Forum themed “Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World” which opened in Baku on Monday.

Noting that Global South countries are more vulnerable to climate change, Nabil Ayad emphasized that, despite these challenges, these nations possess immense potential to ensure resilience through their own resources and strengths.

“Facilitating collaborative efforts to strengthen social capital can lead to more effective climate action. Azerbaijan has proven itself as one of the most capable countries in this regard. The initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan are highly effective and yield positive results in addressing climate issues,” he stated.

Academician Nabil Ayad highlighted the vital role of NGOs in ensuring a resilient and sustainable future, adding that they contribute to the international climate movement and drive evidence-based policy changes.

He also hailed the launch of the Global South NGO Platform, describing it as a landmark venue for further advancing NGO activity.