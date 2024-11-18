Bulgarian representative: Global agriculture suffers much from climate change

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“Climate change is one of the global challenges, which is mostly triggered by air pollution in mega cities, traffic, waste and many other factors. Global agriculture greatly suffers from climate change. Especially during the summer season, water scarcity and lack of rain impede people's work. I hope that the politicians, experts, businessmen and civil organizations participating in COP29 will come to a consensus and make some decisions,"Kliment Mindjov, a COP29 participant from Bulgaria, told AZERTAC.

Mentioning the excellent organization of the event, Kliment Mindjov described COP29 as a pivotal platform for people to connect and receive information.