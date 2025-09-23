Chinese businessmen explore investment opportunities in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The International Investment Forum in Baku is of paramount importance as it showcases Azerbaijan's potential and favorable investment environment, which can attract significant interest and benefit for foreign investors, said He Zhenwei, President of the China Overseas Development Association (CODA), as he addressed the panel session on "Strategic Investments and Finance" held on the sidelines of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

“I am not alone here. I am accompanied by 20 businessmen from 12 provinces of China, who explore Azerbaijan’s investment opportunities. I hope that this search will yield good outcomes and attract new investments to Azerbaijan,” he mentioned.

“China and Azerbaijan enjoy close relations within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Thanks to this route, China has gained access to European markets, which creates additional opportunities for investors," Zhenwei emphasized.

CODA President He Zhenwei noted that China is interested in investing Azerbaijan’s green energy production, adding that the country has favorable climatic conditions for this.

"Businessmen can invest in the construction of "smart homes" and the production of "smart cars" in Azerbaijan," he added.