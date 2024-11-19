COP29 addresses environmental challenges and pollution sources of the Caspian Sea

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

An event titled “Meet the Caspian Sea: Enhancing Coastal Resilience and Biodiversity Protection through the Tehran Convention under Climate Change Impacts” was held as part of COP29. Organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the event addressed critical environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea, with a particular focus on pollution sources.

Speakers emphasized the severe pollution caused by industrial, chemical, and household wastewater, noting that 60% of the sewage flowing into the Caspian Sea originates from the Volga River, with contributions from the Kura and Ural rivers also playing a significant role.

The Tehran Convention, a legal framework for environmental protection in the Caspian Sea region, was highlighted as essential for addressing these challenges.

Discussions also underscored that increasing pollution, particularly from oil products, disrupts the sea’s aeration process, posing a severe threat to its flora and fauna. The need for collaborative and effective measures to eliminate environmental problems was strongly emphasized.