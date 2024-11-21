COP29 features high-level event on “Gender in Transparency”

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

The high-level event on “Gender in Transparency”, co-organized by COP29 Presidency and UNFCCC, was held as part of COP29.

Addressing the event, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, emphasized that gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but a cornerstone of effective and equitable climate action. “The impacts of climate change, as we know, are not neutral. They deepen existing inequalities, including those based on gender. Women and girls are particularly vulnerable,” the COP29 President noted.

Mentioning the connected climate and biodiversity crises as risks pushing millions into poverty and causing food insecurity, Mukhtar Babayev added: “Women and girls are also at the forefront of solutions, demonstrating resilience, innovation and leadership in addressing climate challenges. This makes it vital to recognize and appreciate the role of women not just as climate actors but as the heart of our societies, our mothers, sisters and daughters. Their voices and contributions shape the foundation of our communities and must be central to our vision for a sustainable future.”

The Minister emphasized that significant progress has been made since the creation of the Lima Work Programme on Gender and its Gender Action Plan and highlighted the Enhanced Transparency Framework under the Paris Agreement, especially the Biennial Transparency Reports, in providing vital opportunities for countries.

“Everyone on the planet must contribute and work together for better climate action,” said Noura Hamladji, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) during her address. She emphasized that the implementation of gender-sensitive approaches gives us right guidance in addressing climate issues. Noura Hamladji added that all countries are required to prepare their biennial transparency reports by the end of this year, noting that it is crucial to reflect gender aspects in these reports. “Only through this approach, women-led inclusive climate action can be ensured,” she emphasized.

Highlighting the impacts of climate change, as well as other global environmental problems, which pose serious threats to the future of humanity, Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, described the collaborative efforts between countries as crucial to addressing global challenges, avoiding this situation with minimal losses. The chairman of the State Committee emphasized that Azerbaijan has developed the necessary legislative framework aimed at environmental protection and created conditions for fulfilling its obligations through various programme.

Other speakers noted that women are one of the groups most affected by climate change, underlining the imperative to protect the rights of women and young girls. They highlighted the integration of gender aspects into climate policy, the promotion of gender equality and the challenges faced in this area.