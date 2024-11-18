COP29: High-Level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action held

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

As part of COP29, a High-level Roundtable on Children, Youth and Climate Action was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Baku.

Moderated by COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova, the event emphasized the need to strengthen the role of children and youth in climate action, particularly within the UNFCCC process. Nabeel Munir, Chair of the UNFCCC's Subsidiary Body for Implementation, expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's ongoing contributions to this effort.

Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov highlighted Azerbaijan’s long-standing celebration of Youth Day and its active international engagement. He noted that the country has more than 35 youth centers and over 300 youth organizations, offering ample opportunities for youth involvement. Gayibov also mentioned the international ecological forum hosted in Baku, called the "Baku Decision," where over 10 countries participated.

Bahar Muradova, Chair of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, underscored the unique opportunity COP29 discussions presented for finding collaborative solutions to climate change. She emphasized the social dimensions of climate change and its direct impact on children and families, stressing the need for comprehensive environmental protection.

The roundtable discussed successful initiatives related to human development (education, health, and social protection) and explored steps for further integrating the needs and perspectives of children and youth into the UNFCCC process.