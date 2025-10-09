Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2025 cybersecurity festival kicks off in Baku

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

The CIDC 2025 - Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge” cybersecurity festival kicked off on October 9 at the Baku Convention Center, co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Special Communication and Information Security State Service and the country’s State Security Service (SSS).

The festival’s second edition brings together a total of 2245 visitors, 934 training participants, 51 teams, and 56 partner organizations, as well as public officials, leading experts and students.

The festival aims to share advanced international practices in critical infrastructure protection, information security, digital stability, and application of artificial intelligence, as well as to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The two-day festival will feature a “Cyberwar in smart cities” event, 10 presentations from local and foreign experts, 5 panel discussions, and the Cybersecurity Solutions Expo, as well as 6 free trainings within the “Hack the Future 2” program.

The panel discussions will revolve around such topics as “A New Playground for Cybercriminals: Smart Cities”, “Global best practices in protecting smart infrastructures,” “CrowdStrike’s Experience Against Digital Sabotage: Is It Possible to Halt a City with a Single Cyberattack?,” “The Dark Side of Technology: Next-Generation SOC Systems Against Cyberattacks on Critical Infrastructure and Social Engineering.”