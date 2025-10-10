Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold trilateral meeting

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

“On October 9, the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Defence Ministers' 12th Trilateral Meeting was held,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Ankara meeting noted that good-neighborly, friendly relations and mutual ties between 3 nations are constantly developing under the leadership of the heads of state and government.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of Georgia Irakli Chikovani, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler engaged in discussions regarding the current military-political situation in the region, the advancement of military cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects, as well as new prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical, military educational and military medicine fields.

The meeting noted that trilateral cooperation in the field of defense plays a crucial role in ensuring peace, stability and security in the region, sustainable development, as well as the well-being of the nations.

The parties also stressed the importance of trilateral and bilateral joint exercises held between the countries and had a detailed exchange of views on other issues of common interest in the field of military cooperation.

Press conference was held for media representatives after the signing of the protocol followed by the trilateral meeting.