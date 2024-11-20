Event on judicial perspectives on climate litigation held as part of COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

A side event titled “Climate Change and Courts: Judicial Perspectives on Climate Litigation” was held on the margins of COP29, chaired by Chingiz Asgarov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court.

During the panel, Chingiz Asgarov shared insights into Azerbaijan’s judicial experience in environmental law and highlighted the country’s proactive measures at the international level to address climate challenges.