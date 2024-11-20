Fijian Minister: Climate financing mechanisms must be clear and fair

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"Fiji and other Pacific Islands have minimal impact on climate change globally. However, these countries suffer the most from its negative consequences,” said Filipe Tuisawau, Minister for Public Works and Meteorological Services of Fiji, in an interview with AZERTAC.

The Minister stressed the importance of establishing clear and fair climate financing mechanisms and underscored the need for tangible progress in this area.

He further emphasized the necessity of advancing financial mechanisms, particularly in the fields of adaptation, mitigation, and addressing loss and damage caused by climate change.

Commenting on COP29's organization, the Minister praised Azerbaijan for its hospitality and the excellent management of the event.