First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum continues with sessions

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev featured a panel session on “Partnerships for Growth, Industrialization and Resilient Value Chains: Building Future-Ready Economies.”

During the session moderated by Matthew Stephenson, a well-known expert on investment and geoeconomics, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli highlighted the role of industrialization in the sustainable economic development of Azerbaijan, strategic policy frameworks for attracting foreign investments, special economic zones and opportunities for industrial parks. He underscored the importance of diversification and digital integration in value chains.

The participants engaged in discussions on key areas such as strengthening regional cooperation, developing small and medium-sized businesses, and expanding export opportunities.

The session concluded with the signing of several important documents.

During the session, the Ministry of Economy and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) inked a cooperation agreement on capacity building in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

The agreement was signed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and IFC’s Regional Manager for Transaction Advisory Services in Europe in the field of Public-Private Partnerships Thomas Lubeck.

The document envisages areas of cooperation that include supporting the Ministry of Economy in its PPP strategy, building employee capacity, improving the investment review mechanism, and developing sectoral guidelines for project selection and implementation.

The forum also featured a series of other agreements.

Organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), in strategic partnership with the European House Ambrosetti (TEHA) and supported by Euronews and Sea Breeze in the media and organizational fields, the Forum brings together government officials, business leaders, and international investors.

The forum provides a unique platform to explore investment opportunities in countries located at the strategic crossroads of East and West and to shape the future of global trade and sustainable supply chains. Participants will gain valuable insights into emerging paradigms of global competitiveness while also establishing high-level connections, concluding strategic agreements, and forging new partnerships.

