G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration expresses support for COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

G20 Rio de Janeiro Leaders’ Declaration expressed support for Azerbaijan’s COP Presidency, reiterating commitment to successful negotiations in Baku.

“We look forward to a successful New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) outcome in Baku. We pledge our support to the COP29 Presidency and commit to successful negotiations in Baku. We also pledge our support to the COP30 Presidency, in 2025.

We commit to accelerating clean, sustainable, just, affordable and inclusive energy transitions, in line with SDG7, the Paris Agreement and the outcome of the GST-1, adopted at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28), that leave no one behind, especially the poor and those in vulnerable situations, taking into account different national circumstances,” the Declaration said.

“We underscore the need for increased international collaboration and support, including with a view to scaling up public and private climate finance and investment for developing countries, accelerating broadly accessible technological innovation, enhancing resilience and low-greenhouse-gas emissions pathways, and supporting ambitious green industrial planning and strategies. We reiterate the New Delhi Leaders Declaration recognition of the need for rapidly and substantially scaling up climate finance from billions to trillions from all sources,” it mentioned.