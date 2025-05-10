Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Washington

Washington, May 10, AZERTAC

An event was held in Washington to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Organized by Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the United States, the event brought together members of the Azerbaijani community residing in Washington and Azerbaijani students studying in the U.S.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to the U.S. Khazar Ibrahim highlighted the visionary ideas of the National Leader that shaped Azerbaijan’s future. He emphasized that Heydar Aliyev’s legacy holds significance not only for Azerbaijan but also globally. Ambassador Ibrahim noted that these principles have enabled Azerbaijan to emerge as a strong and developing nation. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, he added, the country continues to advance its progress and development.

The ambassador also recalled Heydar Aliyev’s special focus on youth and education, noting that he consistently supported and rewarded students who excelled academically. Following the speeches, attendees paid their respects by laying floral tributes at the statue of the National Leader located at the embassy.

The event featured video presentations showcasing Heydar Aliyev’s key activities, ideas, and contributions to youth policies. Additionally, a photo exhibition depicted his notable achievements, including official visits and working trips to the United States.

Malahat Najafova

Special Correspondent