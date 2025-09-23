Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Nasimi Festival

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the 3rd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality and Art was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on September 23.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, in partnership with ICESCO, the festival, commenced with an international forum on the theme "In Search of Eternal Truth".

The forum brought together scholars from Germany, Iran, Iraq, Canada, Kazakhstan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Northern Cyprus, Tajikistan, and Türkiye.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli noted that the rich cultural heritage and literary traditions of Azerbaijan have served the people’s spiritual development for centuries, and the preservation of this legacy is one of the state policy’s key priorities. He also mentioned that the festival is of great importance for popularization of Azerbaijani culture both in the country and abroad, as well as for development of global cooperation.

A video address by ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik was also presented. He underlined that Nasimi's legacy plays an indispensable role in the cultural and spiritual development of humanity.

The forum will continue its work with panel sessions.

The three-day festival, which will be held in Baku and Shamakhi, will feature discussions, exhibitions, musical performances.

The Nasimi festival has been held since 2018. The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has become the partner of the Nasimi festival this year.