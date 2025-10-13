Heydar Aliyev Center hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

On October 13, the opening ceremony of the Turkmenistan Culture Days is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The guests viewed the photo and painting exhibitions reflecting the rich cultural legacy of the Turkmen people. The samples of music of Turkmenistan, national costumes, works of decorative and applied art and museum exhibits were demonstrated as well.

The "Turkmen Literature Corner" is also expected to open at Azerbaijan National Library.

The Days of Turkmenistan Culture, which will run until October 15, will be an important contribution to the further rapprochement of two peoples and the development of cultural relations.