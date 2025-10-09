Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Literature Prize

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

László Krasznahorkai has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, according to BBC.

The Hungarian author was recognised "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art".

He has written five novels and won numerous other literary prizes, including the 2015 Man Booker International Prize, and the 2013 best translated book award in Fiction for Satantango, a postmodern novel about the end of the world.

He is the second Hungarian author to pick up the award following the late Imre Kertesz, who won in 2002.

Born in 1954, Krasznahorkai gained recognition in 1985 when he published Satantango, which he adapted for the big screen in 1994.

The black-and-white drama, by Hungarian film-maker Bela Tarr, is notable for its seven-hour running time.

Krasznahorkai's other books include:

• The Melancholy of Resistance (1989)

• War and War (1999)

• Seiobo There Below (2008)