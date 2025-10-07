Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán completes visit to Azerbaijan
Gabala, October 7, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Hungarian Prime Minister at Gabala International Airport.
Prime Minister Orbán was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli and other officials.
