IDEA and ICESCO sign protocol of intent

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union signed a protocol of intent on the sidelines of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The document was inked by Leyla Aliyeva, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, and Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General.

The document aims to expand bilateral cooperation between ICESCO and IDEA in addressing climate change, participating in environmental protection, and jointly implementing initiatives aligned with the activities of both organizations.

Both organizations agreed to enhance cooperation in environmental protection, land degradation prevention, food and water security, awareness-raising campaigns, joint research and pilot projects, youth and volunteer engagement, exchange programs, and the sharing of knowledge and best practices among ICESCO member states.

The participants expressed their confidence that the collaboration between IDEA and ICESCO would continue to develop, emphasizing that the expansion of joint activities would significantly contribute to strengthening solidarity and implementing more effective projects to ensure climate sustainability in Islamic countries.